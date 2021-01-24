Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $1.68 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $366,315.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00429461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

