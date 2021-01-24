LikeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $26,299.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00841324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.89 or 0.04454860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018021 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,956,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,404,993 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.