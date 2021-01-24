Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,475 shares of company stock worth $277,329. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Limoneira by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $298.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

