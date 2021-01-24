LINA (LINA) Hits One Day Volume of $4,870.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, LINA has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $4,870.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00762749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.04391220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

