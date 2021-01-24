LiquidApps (DAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,401.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $8,401.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045627 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,052,502,129 coins and its circulating supply is 704,513,220 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.