Liquidity Network Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $65,137.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

