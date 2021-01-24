Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $172.09 million and $9.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010975 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,024,501 coins and its circulating supply is 127,089,263 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

