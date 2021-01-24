Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 33.4% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $6,165.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00471346 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,515.45 or 1.00335829 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,276,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.