Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0335 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $92,097.80 and approximately $14.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,891.82 or 1.00093110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

