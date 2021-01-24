Lition (LIT) Market Cap Achieves $2.80 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded up 132.8% against the dollar. Lition has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $315,501.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,006.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.40 or 0.04259775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00433818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.49 or 0.01357500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.00542619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00429237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00285036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023599 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

