Lobstex (LOBS) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $646,692.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,162,730 coins and its circulating supply is 21,162,718 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.