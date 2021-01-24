LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,966.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00062581 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004020 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003791 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003196 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.