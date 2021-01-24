LockTrip Reaches Market Cap of $9.50 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $5,165.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001218 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.