Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,273.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.85 or 0.04258757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.01367657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00553588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00433361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00284923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023885 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

