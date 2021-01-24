Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0628 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $60.95 million and approximately $89.67 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 43.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

