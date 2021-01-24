Loopring Market Capitalization Reaches $493.98 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $493.98 million and $65.39 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,257,702 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

