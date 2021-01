LPL Financial (LPLA) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LPL Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LPL Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $5.62 billion $559.88 million 16.01 LPL Financial Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 27.66

LPL Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LPL Financial. LPL Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of LPL Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LPL Financial has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LPL Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. LPL Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LPL Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 0 0 8 1 3.11 LPL Financial Competitors 192 994 1070 29 2.41

LPL Financial presently has a consensus price target of $111.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 2.17%. Given LPL Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LPL Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 8.50% 49.27% 8.93% LPL Financial Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Summary

LPL Financial beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

