LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 109.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 110.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 72,790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 142.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LTC Properties by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTC opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

