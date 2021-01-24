LTO Network Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $63.91 million and $8.18 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00834666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.04508456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017991 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,005 coins and its circulating supply is 273,004,424 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

