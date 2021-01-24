Lunes (LUNES) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,531.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Lunes has a market capitalization of $559,696.47 and approximately $2,531.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunes has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Lunes Profile

Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes' total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Lunes is lunes.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

