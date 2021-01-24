LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $8,281.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,205.11 or 0.99959152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025888 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00332198 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00673777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003641 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,587,683 coins and its circulating supply is 10,580,450 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

