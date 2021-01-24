Lympo (LYM) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $238,993.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo's total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo's official website is lympo.io . Lympo's official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars.

