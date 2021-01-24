Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

