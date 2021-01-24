MahaDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.04 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $15.21 or 0.00046573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00076964 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00279993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039122 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

MahaDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

