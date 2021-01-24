MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for $13.92 or 0.00043278 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00128274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00282130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040023 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

