Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,445 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $33.03 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

