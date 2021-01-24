Maker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149.33 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Maker has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $149.33 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for $1,401.95 or 0.04463406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00076924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00827512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025645 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.