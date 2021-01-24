MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.10 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $23.10 million and $4.48 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00281698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039743 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

