MANTRA DAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.79 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00279550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039286 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.