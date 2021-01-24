MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.60 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $85,576.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00286581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038941 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

