MarketPeak (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One MarketPeak token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00126779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00272881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038389 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.