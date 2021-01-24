Marlin Price Reaches $0.0625 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $26.77 million and $9.53 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00056170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00075796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00277417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00069344 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,456.11 or 0.98483707 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

