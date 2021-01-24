Marlin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.80 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 66.4% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00128281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

