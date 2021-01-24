Marscoin (MARS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,777.00

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $2,777.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marscoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marscoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00028001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin (CRYPTO:MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.