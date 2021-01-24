Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

MMC stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

