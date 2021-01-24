Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $379,749.19 and approximately $3,331.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00128993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00283320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070423 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,407.33 or 1.00383869 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

