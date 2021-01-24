MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,798.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $210,930.67 and $25,798.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.06 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00334617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00680375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00157652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00032402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003672 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.