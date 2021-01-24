MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $214,006.59 and approximately $20,666.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,673.07 or 1.00025282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025543 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00779465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00330476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00155844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002050 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003642 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

