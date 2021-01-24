Mcashchain (MCASH) Market Cap Reaches $793,905.38

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Mcashchain has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $793,905.38 and $957.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mcashchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.58 or 1.02369932 BTC.

