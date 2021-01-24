McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of £645.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.09.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

