MCO 1-Day Volume Tops $669,819.00 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, MCO has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. MCO has a total market capitalization of $52.00 million and approximately $669,819.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00010169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

