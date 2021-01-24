MCO (MCO) Market Cap Achieves $52.75 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. MCO has a total market cap of $52.75 million and approximately $794,188.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00010183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.