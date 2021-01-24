MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Volume Hits $1,658.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $330,760.91 and approximately $1,658.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039434 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.