Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00428322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,389,845 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

