Megacoin Price Tops $0.0326 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00446584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,390,702 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

