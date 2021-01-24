Meme Market Cap Hits $13.93 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Meme has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $497.43 or 0.01535092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00333571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003713 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.