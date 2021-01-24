Meme Price Tops $508.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $508.51 or 0.01549676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and $1.98 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00329396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003652 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

