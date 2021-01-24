Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $211,763.25 and $286.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00328474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003594 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.01482786 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

