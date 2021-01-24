MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,498.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,965.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,701.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.02. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

