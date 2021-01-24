MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,965.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,701.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,501.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

